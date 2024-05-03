NOAA reports continued drop in overfishing

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Of the more than 506 stocks and stock complexes managed by NOAA, 364 have a known overfishing status (343 not subject to overfishing and 21 subject to overfishing) and 263 have a known overfished status (216 not overfished and 47 overfished). Credit: NOAA

In a report released May 2, NOAA Fisheries announced that 2023 saw a record low for the number of fish stocks subject to overfishing. The annual "Status of the Stocks" report is an assessment of the 506 stocks and stock complexes managed by NOAA Fisheries, and provides a look at the overall health of fisheries in the U.S.

Maintaining sustainable fisheries contributes significantly to the U.S. economy, provides important recreational opportunities and helps meet the growing challenge of increasing our nation's seafood supply.

In 2023, U.S. fisheries data revealed that 94% of stocks are not subject to overfishing and 82% are not overfished. These numbers show slight improvements compared to the 2022 figures of 93% and 81%, respectively.

Ongoing positive trends continued with the number of stocks on the overfishing list decreasing by three stocks, reaching an all-time low of 21 stocks, and the number of stocks on the overfished list decreasing by one stock, to 47. Since 2000, NOAA Fisheries has rebuilt 50 stocks.

"By ending overfishing and rebuilding stocks, we are strengthening the value of U.S. fisheries to the economy, our communities and marine ecosystems," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D.

"Sustainably managed fisheries are important to the nation's economy, and provide opportunities for commercial, recreational and subsistence fishing, while keeping a renewable supply of seafood for consumers."

NOAA Fisheries recently released the Fisheries Economics of the United States report for 2022. The latest data shows U.S. commercial and recreational fishing supported 2.3 million jobs and generated $321 billion in sales across the broader economy in 2022.

The U.S. commercial fishing and seafood industry, as well as recreational fishing, continue to have a broad, positive impact on the economy.

"Managing fisheries sustainably is an adaptive process that relies on sound science, innovative management approaches, effective enforcement and meaningful partnerships with robust public participation," said NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit.

"We continually adjust management measures in response to complex challenges including climate change, rebuilding stocks, ending overfishing and developing new forecasting tools to better predict ocean conditions."

To keep U.S. fisheries operating sustainably, NOAA Fisheries partners with the U.S. Regional Fishery Management Councils and Interstate Fisheries Commissions, for dynamic, science-based management processes that are proving successful at ending overfishing and rebuilding stocks.

Since 1996, NOAA Fisheries has reported on the status of U.S. fisheries, as required by the Magnuson-Stevens Act. Reporting on the status of fish stocks provides fisheries managers and the public with an account of how well current fisheries management measures are working.