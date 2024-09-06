NOAA Headquarters (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is located in Washington D.C. NOAA was formed in 1970 and is part of the US Department of Commerce whose mission it is to study, evaluate and report on weather, seas and skies, guide and protect environmental factors, and help improve public information on the oceans, atmosphere and related concerns.

Address
1401 Constitution Avenue, NW Room 5128 Washington, DC 20230
Website
http://www.noaa.gov/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Oceanic_and_Atmospheric_Administration

NOAA Headquarters

Gulf of Mexico 'dead zone' larger than average, scientists find

NOAA-supported scientists have announced that this year's Gulf of Mexico "dead zone"—an area of low to no oxygen that can kill fish and marine life—is approximately 6,705 square miles, the 12th largest zone on record ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 2, 2024

