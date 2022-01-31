January 31, 2022

Low volcanic temperature ushered in global cooling and the thriving of dinosaurs.

by Tohoku University

A schematic illustrating the cause of the late-Triassic mass extinction. Credit: Kunio Kaiho et al.

Dinosaurs came to flourish during the Jurassic period after a volcanic eruption roughly 201 millions years ago wiped out many marine and land animals, leaving them able to evolve and grow. Now, further details about this eruption and the mass extinction have been revealed. A group of researchers demonstrated how low temperature magma slowly heated sedimentary rocks, causing high sulfur dioxide and low carbon dioxide emissions, a process which cooled the earth.

Researchers in Japan, Sweden, and the U.S. have unearthed evidence that low volcanic temperatures led to the fourth mass extinction, enabling dinosaurs to flourish during the Jurassic period.

Large volcanic eruptions create climatic fluctuations, ushering in evolutionary changes. Yet it is the volcanic temperature of the eruption that determines whether the climate cools or warms.

Since the emergence of early animals, five mass extinctions have taken place. The fourth mass extinction occurred at the end of the Triassic Period—roughly 201 million years ago. This mass extinction saw many marine and go extinct, especially large-body, crocodilian-line reptiles known as pseudosuchia. Approximately 60–70% of animal species disappeared. As a result, small bodied dinosaurs were able to grow and prosper.

Scientists think the fourth mass extinction was triggered by the eruptions in the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province—one of the largest regions of volcanic rock. But the correlation between the eruption and mass extinction has not yet been clarified.

Using analysis of sedimentary organic molecules and a heating experiment, current professor emeritus at Tohoku University, Kunio Kaiho and his team demonstrated how low temperature magma slowly heated , causing high sulfur dioxide (SO2) and low carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).

The SO2 gas was distributed throughout the stratosphere, converting to sulfuric acid aerosols. The instantaneous increase of global albedo caused short-term cooling, which could have contributed to the mass extinction.

Kaiho and his team took marine sedimentary rock samples from Austria and the United Kingdom and analyzed the organic molecules and mercury (Hg) in them. They found four discrete benzo[e]pyrene + benzo[ghi]perylene + coronene -Hg enrichments.

The discovery of low coronene in the first enrichment was particularly revealing. The second, third, and fifth had high coronene concentrations. A low concentration indicates that low temperature heating caused high SO2 release and global cooling.

"We believe the was the product of because the benzo[e]pyrene + benzo[ghi]perylene + coronene anomaly could only be seen around the time frame of the mass extinctions," said Kaiho.

Kaiho's team is now studying other mass extinctions with the hopes of further understanding the cause and processes behind them.

Explore further

Large volcanic eruption caused the largest mass extinction
More information: Kunio Kaiho et al, Volcanic temperature changes modulated volatile release and climate fluctuations at the end-Triassic mass extinction, Earth and Planetary Science Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2021.117364
Journal information: Earth and Planetary Science Letters

Provided by Tohoku University
Citation: Low volcanic temperature ushered in global cooling and the thriving of dinosaurs. (2022, January 31)
