January 11, 2022

New study pinpoints twin triggers of Triassic era extinction event

by Curtin University

New study pinpoints twin triggers of Triassic era extinction event
Credit: Curtin University

Curtin-led research has revealed an increase in levels of both acid and hydrogen sulfide in the ocean was the double whammy that wiped out marine life during a mass extinction event 201 million years ago.

Lead author, Curtin Ph.D. graduate Dr. Calum Peter Fox, from the WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC) in Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the research revealed the twin processes that combined to the end the Triassic era, paving the way for the emergence of dinosaurs in the Jurassic period.

"The end-Triassic event saw rapid increases in CO2 due to a surge in volcanic activity, which is understood to have caused unfavorable conditions for life resulting in , however the multiple drivers for loss of life during this period were not previously known," Dr. Fox said.

"By studying microscopic fossils preserved in rock in the Bristol Channel Basin, in the southwestern United Kingdom, we identified the twin mechanisms responsible for the mass extinction.

"These were a deadly combination of ocean acidification, which inhibited growth of all using calcium carbonate to create shells or such as mussels, oysters, and corals, and rising levels of in the ocean, which was extremely toxic for all marine life."

Co-author John Curtin Distinguished Professor Kliti Grice, also from WA-OIGC in Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the research provided intricate and important details of the history of our ever-evolving planet.

"The revelations about the cause of past marine extinctions will help us understand the current global warming crisis and how we can protect our deteriorating ecosystems and environment," Professor Grice said.

"In order to help understand how our environment and ecosystems may change during this event, we must investigate those in the past.

"There is still much to learn about mass extinction events and studying these disruptive time intervals further will inform us more about the history of our Earth, but also what we can expect moving forward as CO2 levels continue to increase."

This research, led by Curtin University and funded by the ARC, was conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of Southampton, Lahmont-Doherty Earth Observatory, MIT, and Oxford University. Dr. Fox did the research as part of his Ph.D. studies at Curtin and is now at Khalifa University.

The study, "Two-pronged kill mechanism at the end-Triassic mass extinction," was published in Geology.

Explore further

New placement for one of Earth's largest mass extinction events
More information: Calum P. Fox et al, Two-pronged kill mechanism at the end-Triassic mass extinction, Geology (2022). DOI: 10.1130/G49560.1
Journal information: Geology

Provided by Curtin University
Citation: New study pinpoints twin triggers of Triassic era extinction event (2022, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-twin-triggers-triassic-era-extinction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)