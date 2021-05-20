May 20, 2021

Anthropogenic-source nitrogen dominates in precipitation nitrate

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Nitrogen dioxide
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Since the Industrial Revolution, human activities have increased the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx). NOx can promote the generation of ozone and particle matters, and increase nitrogen deposition in the atmosphere.

In order to curb , China has implemented the "Clean Air Action Plan" since 2013 to reduce SO2, NOx and other industrial source emissions to improve air quality. However, to what extent the "Clean Air Action Plan" reduces atmospheric nitrate remains to be evaluated.

Researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology (IAE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in cooperation with Prof. Fu Shenglei of Henan University, investigated the amount of deposition and the natural abundance of 15N in nitrate at the Qingyuan Forest Ecosystem Observation and Research Station of the CAS.

The researchers collected precipitation samples from 2014 to 2017, and found that the average nitrate-N deposition at Qingyuan Station during the study period was 7.0 kg N ha-1 yr-1, accounting for one-third of the inorganic N deposition.

The NOx emissions in Liaoning dropped from 0.83 million tons to 0.61 million tons, a decrease of 26% from 2015 to 2017. However, the atmospheric nitrate deposition at Qingyuan Station only dropped by 6% during the same period. It shows that anthropogenic source N is still the main source (57%) of atmospheric nitrate-N at Qingyuan Station.

In addition, neither the natural abundance of 15N in atmospheric nitrate, nor the contribution of anthropogenic source N to atmospheric -N, is much different between different years, suggesting that there is no downward trend over time. "The cause and mechanism of this phenomenon needs to be further studied," the researchers said.

These findings are helpful for the control of regional nitrogen pollution.

This study, published in Atmospheric Environment, was supported by the National Key Research & Development Program and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Explore further

Explosion in Tianjin Port enhanced atmospheric nitrogen deposition over the Bohai Sea
More information: Shaonan Huang et al, Multiyear measurements on 15N natural abundance of precipitation nitrate at a rural forested site, Atmospheric Environment (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118353
Journal information: Atmospheric Environment

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Anthropogenic-source nitrogen dominates in precipitation nitrate (2021, May 20) retrieved 21 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-anthropogenic-source-nitrogen-dominates-precipitation-nitrate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age -- A contributor to the Collapse?

May 17, 2021

Drought (possibly 'climate change') and famine 2200-2000 BCE

May 16, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 12, 2021

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

May 11, 2021

Frequently Made Errors in Climate Science - The Greenhouse Effect - Comments

May 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 06, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments