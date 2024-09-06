Atmospheric Environment is the international journal for scientists and researchers in different disciplines interested in air pollution and its societal impacts. The journal publishes papers on the consequences of natural and human-induced perturbations to the earth's atmospheres, including processes involving chemistry and physics of the atmosphere as well as subjects related to human health, welfare, climate change, and environmental policy. Atmospheric Environment publishes original research and review articles, special issues, supplements, and New Directions columns. Papers should be novel and results based and present scientific methods involving atmospheric observations, modeling, and analysis extending from local to global scales.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/atmospheric-environment/
Impact factor
3.465 (2011)

