October 30, 2019

Immigrant statements in Trump's presidential campaign linked to US Latinos feeling unsafe

by Public Library of Science

latino man
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Statements about building walls, deportation and denying services to undocumented immigrants made during Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and presidency may be linked to feelings of fear among Latino populations and create barriers to health care access, according to a study published October 30, 2019 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Robert Rodriguez from the University of California San Francisco, USA, and colleagues.

According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 8 million undocumented Latino immigrants lived in the US during 2016. During this year, Trump made deportation of "", especially those from Latin America, a cornerstone of his presidential campaign; as president, he has continued to promote hard-line stances towards immigrants. To gauge the public's perception of Trump's statements on immigration, the authors surveyed 452 Latino undocumented immigrants, 473 Latino legal residents, and 393 non-Latino legal residents at three county emergency departments in California between June 2017 and December 2018 (1,318 participants total). Compared to legal Latino and non-Latino residents, the undocumented Latino immigrants were younger, more often female, and less likely to have or access to .

Around 95 percent of all Latino residents and 85 percent of non-Latino residents had heard statements about immigrants during Trump's . Across all groups, about 88 percent of participants believed that threatened measures to deport immigrants or deny them services were already being enacted or would be enacted in the future.

When asked whether these statements on immigrants made them feel worried or unsafe in the US, around 75 percent of undocumented Latino immigrants and half of legal Latino residents responded "yes" (as well as 35 percent of non-Latino legal residents). When asked whether the statements made them feel afraid to seek emergency care, almost a quarter of undocumented Latino immigrants responded "yes", compared to about 4 percent of legal Latino and non-Latino residents—and 55 percent of these undocumented respondents stated that their fear had delayed their trip to the emergency department by a median of two-to-three days.

This study is limited by the fact that the authors' findings are based on participants' self-reported perceptions during visits to the at one point in time for each respondent. Thus, it is not possible to infer the impact of Trump's statements on perceptions over time. It's also important to note that the survey instrument was not fully validated.

However, the fact that high rates of both legal and undocumented Latino residents report feeling generally unsafe (in California, which is notably a sanctuary state), in addition to the concerning proportion of who reported fear to access emergency care, suggests that the effects of the president's statements may be widespread in the nationwide Latino population.

Rodriguez adds: "Although traditional media and polling organizations have assessed US voters' responses to the president's statements about measures against immigrants, very little is known about how these statements affect immigrants themselves. In this eighteen month study conducted at three county emergency departments, we found that the president's threats of deportation and denial of basic services are inducing safety concerns and anxiety in Latino populations—both undocumented Latino immigrants and Latino U.S. citizens. Statements by the president have made immigrants fearful of coming to the hospital for , thereby creating a barrier and compromising the public-health/safety-net function of emergency departments."

Explore further

Anti-immigrant rhetoric puts Latino patients' health at risk
More information: Rodriguez RM, Torres JR, Sun J, Alter H, Ornelas C, Cruz M, et al. (2019) Declared impact of the US President's statements and campaign statements on Latino populations' perceptions of safety and emergency care access. PLoS ONE 14(11): e0222837. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0222837
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Immigrant statements in Trump's presidential campaign linked to US Latinos feeling unsafe (2019, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-immigrant-statements-trump-presidential-campaign.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Hydrogenboy
4 hours ago
You people (Mexicans) should consider moving to Africa because of the Chinese/Indian relocation efforts. Hopefully you find it insightful: https://www.youtu...uSVdNgfI

Unfortunately though, people here (in South Africa) are particularly xenophobic and racist, too. But at least, shit's cheaper, sort of.

0
Report Block
Gabor
3 hours ago
I am an immigrant, now naturalized. This article insults all immigrants. Waited in line for years waiting for acceptance We entered the USA legally, obeyed Her laws, and learned English. This article is full of ethnic slurs an excuses for lying, cheating, and stealing.
-1
Report Block
snoosebaum
3 hours ago
yes, unsafe from other immigrants
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration