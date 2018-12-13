Surviving one of Earth's most extreme environments

December 16, 2018 by Fatima Husain, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Surviving one of Earth’s most extreme environments
Extremophiles are capable of living in some of the harshest locations on Earth, such as the Grand Prismatic Spring at Yellowstone National Park. Credit: Jim Peaco/National Park Service

Even in Earth's most inhospitable environments, life has taken hold.

Extremophiles are the organisms most well-known for withstanding , pHs, salinity, and even nutrient-starvation. They have evolved special mechanisms that enable them to survive in their environments, but getting to the bottom of that resilience requires targeted and methodical interrogation.

At Yellowstone National Park and similar sites, extremophiles reside in environments such as acid hot springs or thermal acid soils. Here they are exposed, often intermittently, to some of the lowest naturally-occurring pHs on Earth, and temperatures nearing the boiling point of water. To survive in these rapidly fluctuating conditions, organisms protect themselves with complex membranes, composed of interlocked lipids linked to their backbones with strong ether bonds, rather than the ester bonds most commonly found in eukaryotes and bacteria.

In Sulfolobus acidocaldarius, an archaeon that lives in high-acid, high-temperature environments that are common in Yellowstone, cellular membrane lipids called glycerol dialkyl glycerol tetraether (GDGTs) are linked to an uncommon sugar-like molecule called calditol. A group of scientists recently published findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), identifying how calditol is made in the cell and how, specifically, it is responsible for acid-tolerance in these organisms. The work is helping scientists get closer to understanding how life evolved to survive in extreme environments.

Roger Summons, the Schlumberger Professor of Geobiology in MIT's Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS) and one of the authors of the study, credits advances in molecular biology, bioinformatics, and targeted gene deletion strategies for enabling this discovery.

"The era of genomics has brought a range of new tools to advance biomarker research," Summons says. Paula Welander, a former EAPS postdoc in the Summons Lab and now assistant professor in the Department of Earth System Science at Stanford University, directed the study that was also conducted by Zhirui Zeng and Jeremy H. Wei at Stanford, and Xiao-lei Liu, an assistant professor of organic geochemistry at the University of Oklahoma.

"This study is an excellent example of how an interdisciplinary approach, including microbial physiologists and organic geochemists, can address outstanding questions regarding lipid biomarkers," Welander says.

To identify calditol's role in the Sulfolobus acidocaldarius membranes, the researchers used tools in comparative genomics, gene deletion, and lipid analysis to zero in on a particular protein within the class of radical S-andenosylmethionine (SAM) enzymes that is required to synthesize calditol. When they searched for what coded that protein in calditol-producing archaeal genomes, they found just a few candidate genes.

To test the protein's importance for acid tolerance, the researchers created mutants—with the membrane-related genes deleted—and analyzed their lipids. By subjecting the calditol-free mutant to highly acidic conditions, the researchers were able to confirm the true function of the calditol component of the membrane. Only the naturally-occurring, calditol-producing Sulfolobus and the mutant strain with the radical-SAM gene restored, were able to grow after a significant drop in pH.

"While Welander and colleagues have demonstrated the presence of radical-SAM lipid biosynthesis genes in bacteria, this is the first time one has been unambiguously identified in archaea," Summons says. "Calditol-linked to membrane lipids in these organisms confer significant protective effects."

Adds Welander: "Researchers have hypothesized for many years that producing calditol would provide this type of protective effect, but this has not been demonstrated directly. Here we finally show this link directly."

Even further, the fact that a radical SAM protein is involved in linking calditol to the membranes might help scientists better understand the chemistry and evolution of membrane lipids from a wide variety of environments across the planet.

Summons says the result speaks to "the possible presence of a variety of other radical chemistries to modify lipids once they've been synthesized."

"In turn, this could help us better understand the biosynthesis of other archaea-specific lipids and help us write the evolutionary history of these strikingly distinctive membranes," he says.

Explore further: A microbe's membrane helps it survive extreme environments

More information: Zhirui Zeng et al. Calditol-linked membrane lipids are required for acid tolerance in Sulfolobus acidocaldarius, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1814048115

Related Stories

New life form answers question about evolution of cells

March 19, 2018

Bacteria and Archaea are two of the three domains of life. Both must have evolved from the putative last universal common ancestor (LUCA). One hypothesis is that this happened because the cell membrane in LUCA was an unstable ...

Recommended for you

Oceans of garbage prompt war on plastics

December 15, 2018

Faced with images of turtles smothered by plastic bags, beaches carpeted with garbage and islands of trash floating in the oceans, environmentalists say the world is waking up to the need to tackle plastic pollution at the ...

A damming trend

December 14, 2018

Hundreds of dams are being proposed for Mekong River basin in Southeast Asia. The negative social and environmental consequences—affecting everything from food security to the environment—greatly outweigh the positive ...

Data from Kilauea suggests the eruption was unprecedented

December 14, 2018

A very large team of researchers from multiple institutions in the U.S. has concluded that the Kilauea volcanic eruption that occurred over this past summer represented an unprecedented volcanic event. In their paper published ...

The long dry: global water supplies are shrinking

December 13, 2018

A global study has found a paradox: our water supplies are shrinking at the same time as climate change is generating more intense rain. And the culprit is the drying of soils, say researchers, pointing to a world where drought-like ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.