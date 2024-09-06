MIT, Massachusetts Institute of Technology admitted its first student in 1865. MIT has five schools and one college. Currently MIT has expanded from its original charter in physical sciences and engineering to include economics, philosophy, linguistics, political science and management. MIT has more than 10,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate program. MIT is a preeminent institution for learning, research and boasts 73 Nobel Laureates, 47 Medal of Science recipients and 31 MacArthur Fellows who have been associated with the Institute. MIT is currently transforming its campus to green energy. International scholars from Asia, Europe, Canada and across the globe make MIT home for their independent research. Over 3,000 international students are in the undergraduate and graduate schools at MIT. Public access and media access is welcomed.

Address
77 Massachusetts Avenue-Room 11-400, Cambridge, MA 02139-4307
Website
http://web.mit.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massachusetts_Institute_of_Technology

A new approach to fine-tuning quantum materials

Quantum materials—those with electronic properties that are governed by the principles of quantum mechanics, such as correlation and entanglement—can exhibit exotic behaviors under certain conditions, such as the ability ...

