MIT, Massachusetts Institute of Technology admitted its first student in 1865. MIT has five schools and one college. Currently MIT has expanded from its original charter in physical sciences and engineering to include economics, philosophy, linguistics, political science and management. MIT has more than 10,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate program. MIT is a preeminent institution for learning, research and boasts 73 Nobel Laureates, 47 Medal of Science recipients and 31 MacArthur Fellows who have been associated with the Institute. MIT is currently transforming its campus to green energy. International scholars from Asia, Europe, Canada and across the globe make MIT home for their independent research. Over 3,000 international students are in the undergraduate and graduate schools at MIT. Public access and media access is welcomed.

Address 77 Massachusetts Avenue-Room 11-400, Cambridge, MA 02139-4307 Website http://web.mit.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massachusetts_Institute_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

