Rome subway construction uncovers 2nd-century military home

March 2, 2018

Archaeologists say work to expand Rome's subway has unearthed a sprawling 2nd-century domus, or residence, of a military commander, complete with well-preserved geometric design mosaic, marble floors and frescoed walls.

Top Rome archaeology official Francesco Prosperetti says Friday the domus is adjacent to a previously excavated ancient Roman military barracks.

He says the subway work has turned into an "astounding archaeological construction site." The domus, found 12 meters (40 feet) below the surface, includes at least 14 rooms and a fountain in a central courtyard. The ruins will be moved elsewhere so tunneling can continue.

Work to build new stops on Rome's Metro C line is running years behind schedule. Interruptions to excavate explain some of the setbacks. Bureaucracy and construction scandals have also caused long delays.

Explore further: Subway digging uncovers 'Pompeii-like scene' in Rome

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Egyptian mummies found to have oldest figurative tattoos

March 2, 2018

A team of researchers from across Europe has found tattoos on two mummies at the British Museum, making them the oldest known examples of figurative tattoos. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, ...

Our reactions to odor reveal our political attitudes

February 28, 2018

People who are easily disgusted by body odours are also drawn to authoritarian political leaders. A survey showed a strong connection between supporting a society led by a despotic leader and being sensitive to body odours ...

American service industry approaching a 'tipping point'

February 27, 2018

The average rate at which Americans tip for services has been increasing steadily for decades, which creates a growing pay disparity between tipped and nontipped workers. The practice has been branded over the years as classist, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.