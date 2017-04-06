Ancient Rome treasures discovered during subway dig on show
April 8, 2017
The long-delayed project to extend Rome's subway system has brought treasures of the past to the surface and allowed them to be showcased at one of the city's new subway stations.
Rome city officials this week unveiled the Metro C archaeological exhibit, which features amphora, marble panels, coins and even peach pits dating back to the Roman era.
The permanent exhibit will be on view as passengers descend into the three-story San Giovanni subway station, which is expected to open in 2018.
"For those who will use this metro—this station in particular—it's a full immersion into the history of Rome and of this site," said archaeologist Rossella Rea, who is in charge of the dig for the Italian government.
Archaeologists said their surveys, which reached an unusually deep 20 meters (yards), indicated the site was once a huge farm. Peach pits, seashells and other organic remains have been found intact and are featured in the exhibit.
Lines on the southeastern section of Metro C have been operational since 2015, while northern lines near the city center are still under construction. The project has been delayed for years by the repeated discovery of ancient underground treasures.
When a brand-new subway system hits an ancient road, surely something has to give. But in one northern Greek city, archaeologists are fighting to combine the two, against government plans to remove and display elsewhere a ...
People value their moral reputation to such an extent that they will work to behave well and cooperate with each other rather than risk being judged negatively for their actions, according to new Stanford research.
(Phys.org)—A group calling itself Impactstory, a nonprofit team whose mission is to make science more accessible to everyone, has released a free Chrome/Firefox extension called Unpaywall that allows users to access some ...
A classicist, biologist and computer scientist all walk into a room—what comes next isn't the punchline but a new method to analyze relationships among ancient Latin and Greek texts, developed in part by researchers from ...
Oxford University researchers have tracked how recent aircraft incidents or accidents trigger past events and how some are consistently more memorable than others. Using the English version of Wikipedia, they analysed articles ...
Approximately 13,500 years after nomadic Clovis hunters crossed the frozen land bridge from Asia to North America, researchers are still asking questions and putting together clues as to how they not only survived in a new ...
0 comments
Please sign in to add a comment.
Registration is free, and takes less than a minute.
Read more
Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.