Subway digging uncovers 'Pompeii-like scene' in Rome

June 26, 2017

Digging for Rome's new subway has unearthed the charred ruins of a 3rd century building and the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a dog that apparently perished in a fire.

Archaeologists on Monday said they made the discovery on May 23 while examining a 10-meter (33-foot) -deep hole bored near the ancient Aurelian Walls as part of construction work for the Metro C line.

"A Pompeii-like scene" was how the Culture Ministry described the findings that evoked comparisons to the inhabitants trapped by the 79 A.D. Vesuvius volcanic explosion and preserved for centuries in the ruins of Pompeii.

Experts say the Rome ruins might be from an aristocrat's home or from military barracks. A table leg, frescoed wall fragments and other decorations offer clues to how Romans then lived.

