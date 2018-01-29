Video: Gallium and the history of the periodic table

Some chemists might see the periodic table of elements as a holy testament to the power of science.
However, when it first debuted, it was a different kind of holey, and its journey to classroom walls everywhere had a whole lot of bumps.
Watch as Reactions digs into the history of the periodic table with the help of a vanishing spoon, a man named after a rooster, and a bearded Russian:
