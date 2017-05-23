Facebook's Zuckerberg to give Harvard graduation speech

May 25, 2017
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, provided by Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks out the window in his old dorm room at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg started Facebook in his dorm room in 2004, and also met his wife, Priscilla Chan, at Harvard. On Thursday, May 25, Zuckerberg will give the commencement address at the university, where he dropped out years earlier to focus on Facebook. (Courtesy of Ommanney/Facebook via AP)

Mark Zuckerberg is giving a commencement address at Harvard, where he dropped out 12 years ago to focus on Facebook.

Zuckerberg, 33, follows another famous Harvard dropout, Bill Gates, who spoke before its graduates a decade ago. Steve Jobs, who dropped out of Reed College in Oregon, gave Stanford's commencement speech in 2005.

Zuckerberg started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in 2004. He also met his wife, Priscilla Chan, there.

The event will be livestreamed Thursday afternoon on Harvard's website and on Zuckerberg's Facebook page. On Tuesday, Zuckerberg and Chan live-streamed a video from Zuckerberg's old dorm room on his Facebook page.

In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Zuckerberg is scheduled to give a commencement speech at Harvard, the university he dropped out of years ago to create Facebook, on Thursday, May 25. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

