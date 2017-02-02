Four Bengal tigers born in El Salvador animal park

A 45-day-old bengal tiger cub is pictured at its enclosure at the Wild Shelter Foundation in Jayaque, 40 kilometres west of San Salvador, on January 31, 2017 Four Bengal tigers have been born in an El Salvador animal park that runs an endangered-species reproduction program, the facility announced Wednesday.

The cubs arrived in December to the tiger pair Lily and Papo that are being kept in the 0.6-square-mile (1.6-square-kilometer) private Furesa wildlife refuge in the southeastern town of Jayaque, the center's veterinarian, Luis Martinez, told AFP.

It was the second litter for the two adult tigers. Four cubs from a previous brood, born in March 2013, were distributed to other animal parks.

The Furesa refuge has 125 animals from 31 species, including lions, leopards, jaguars, hippopotamuses and pumas.

According to the environmental protection group World Wildlife Fund, there are more than 2,500 Bengal tigers left in the wild, mostly in India.

