August 12, 2015

Bangladesh tiger poaching sparks Sundarbans ban plan

The body of a Royal Bengal tiger which was killed by local people lies in the grass in Khalishabunia village, Satkhira, Banglade
The body of a Royal Bengal tiger which was killed by local people lies in the grass in Khalishabunia village, Satkhira, Bangladesh on July 2, 2009

Bangladesh wildlife officials are mulling a ban on access to the Sundarbans after an alarming rise in poaching of tigers that live in the world's largest mangrove forest, rangers said Wednesday.

Five skins of endangered Royal Bengal tigers have been seized so far in 2015, compared to an average of one or two discovered in previous years, Sundarbans top ranger Jahir Uddin Ahmed said.

"It's an extremely alarming development," Ahmed told AFP.

Police shot dead six alleged poachers in a gunfight in the Sundarbans on Sunday and seized three skins along with tiger bones and other body parts.

Tiger meat and bones are used in traditional Chinese medicine and fetch high prices.

"We did not find any bullet marks in the skins of the tigers. We apprehend they were poisoned to death. We have to stop this at any cost," Ahmed said.

Forest officials said they were considering the ban in the 10,000-square-kilometre (3,850-square-mile) forest which straddles Bangladesh and India in a bid to halt the poaching.

"It (access) should be stopped for the sake of tigers," said Jahidul Kabir, who is charged with looking after the UNESCO World-Heritage listed part of the forest.

"If this trend in poaching continues, there will not be a single tiger in the Sundarbans after ten years," Kabir told AFP.

Authorities fear poachers are hiding among the up to 6,000 locals who enter the forest everyday for their livelihoods, including to fish and collect wild honey.

Concern about the tigers spiked after officials said last month the number of big cats in the Sundarbans has nosedived to 106 from an estimated 440 a decade ago.

Bengal live mainly in India, where nationwide there are an estimated 2,226, with smaller populations in Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, China and Myanmar.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Bangladesh tiger poaching sparks Sundarbans ban plan (2015, August 12) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-bangladesh-tiger-poaching-sundarbans.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bangladesh discovers only 100 tigers in famed Sundarbans
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)