June 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study shows fish may use punishment to promote help from their offspring

by Osaka Metropolitan University

Fishy parenting? Punishing offspring encourages cooperation
N. savoryi breeders punish their offspring for failing to help. Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

While there is an increasing consensus among humans that corporal discipline of children does more harm than good, fish may disagree.

Satoshi Awata and others from Osaka Metropolitan University have demonstrated that a employs to elicit helping efforts from their offspring, indicating advanced social and previously thought to be unique to higher vertebrates.

The results of their study were published online in Animal Behaviour.

For millennia, human societies have used to promote cooperation and maintain social order. But humans are not the only species seeking better cooperative behavior. So how do other animals achieve this?

Seeking an answer, the research team from the Graduate School of Science at Osaka Metropolitan University took a look at a rather taciturn animal: fish, more specifically, Neolamprologus savoryi, a cooperatively breeding cichlid fish.

"Even though punishment in cooperatively breeding cichlid fish has been studied, there is limited evidence that they use punishment to encourage cooperative behavior," said Satoshi Awata, a professor at Osaka Metropolitan University and lead author of the study.

N. savoryi subordinates, or helpers, assist dominant breeders in, for example, defending territory against intruders or maintaining the breeding shelter. By observing the behavior of N. savoryi in a controlled laboratory setting, the researchers were able to manipulate and measure the effects of punishment on helping behavior.

Their results showed that dominant breeders physically attacked idle helpers—including their own offspring—to promote the latter's participation in cooperative activities. Indeed, those experiencing such aggression subsequently increased their efforts in helping behaviors. In contrast, helpers who engaged proactively in helping behaviors avoided aggression from dominant breeders.

"Our study demonstrated that also use punishment to elicit cooperative behaviors in ," Awata said.

The study's findings highlight that punishment is not exclusive to human societies but is also present in how other animals enforce cooperation and maintain social relationships. This research bridges a gap in understanding the evolution of and the mechanisms animals use to sustain it.

"Our findings reveal that fish, like humans, employ advanced cognitive abilities to sustain their societies. This compels us to reconsider the notion of 'intelligence' not only in fish but across the animal kingdom," Awata said.

More information: Ryo Hidaka et al, Punishment from dominant breeders increases helping effort of subordinates in a cooperatively breeding cichlid, Animal Behaviour (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2024.02.020

Journal information: Animal Behaviour

Provided by Osaka Metropolitan University

Citation: Study shows fish may use punishment to promote help from their offspring (2024, June 18) retrieved 18 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-fish-offspring.html
