July 1, 2016

Twisting and turning to target antibiotic resistance

by Hokkaido University

Twisting and turning to target antibiotic resistance
MD2 (purple) binds to MraY (green) like a two-pronged plug inserting into a socket. This ultimately inhibits the formation of a substance that gives the bacterial cell wall its structural strength. Credit: Satoshi ICHIKAWA, Hokkaido University

Researchers are getting closer to understanding how some natural antibiotics work so they can develop drugs that mimic them.

A recent review commissioned by the British government reported that, "without policies to stop the worrying spread of antimicrobial resistance, today's already large 700,000 deaths every year would become an extremely disturbing 10 million every year by 2050, more people than currently die from cancer."

Some natural antibacterial products are known to target an enzyme, called MraY, which is essential for the synthesis of an important component of the bacterial . Despite the promise of this approach, researchers have not been able to develop synthetic antibacterial products that target this enzyme, largely because they do not have a clear understanding of its structure.

A team of scientists from Hokkaido University in Japan and Duke University in the U.S. have found that MraY undergoes remarkable changes in its structure to bind to a natural inhibitor called MD2.

Normally, MraY interacts with a substance called UM5A in the bacterial cell wall, ultimately producing peptidoglycan, which gives the cell wall its structural strength. The research team found that MraY interacts with the inhibitor MD2 in a way that is different from its interaction with UM5A.

The team crystallized MraY while bound to MD2 in order to determine its structure and how the two molecules interact. They also investigated the results of making genetic changes to MD2's structure and how this affected its interaction with MraY.

Previously, it was thought that MD2 interacted with MraY by mimicking the action of UM5A. This study, published in the journal Nature, showed that a part of MraY unwound and rearranged itself to create a pocket that allowed a part of MD2, which has no equivalent in UM5A, to bind to the enzyme like a two-pronged plug inserting into a socket. The study also showed that another part of the MD2 further anchors it to MraY, increasing the inhibitor's affinity to the enzyme.

"The large conformational arrangement observed in MraY indicates conformational plasticity," the researchers write. This could be the reason why MraY accommodates so many structurally different inhibitors, they say.

These findings help add to the knowledge and understanding necessary to develop new drugs that target bacteria.

More information: Ben C. Chung et al, Structural insights into inhibition of lipid I production in bacterial cell wall synthesis, Nature (2016). DOI: 10.1038/nature17636

Journal information: Nature

Provided by Hokkaido University

Citation: Twisting and turning to target antibiotic resistance (2016, July 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-antibiotic-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study provides structural basis for development of new antibiotics
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

3 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)