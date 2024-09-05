Hokkaido University, or Hokudai, is one of the national universities of Japan. It is a member of the National Seven Universities, which were established as the best national higher education or research institute. It is located in downtown Sapporo, just north of Sapporo Station, and stretching approximately 2.4 kilometers northward. It is considered as one of the top universities in Japan.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

