Hokkaido University, or Hokudai, is one of the national universities of Japan. It is a member of the National Seven Universities, which were established as the best national higher education or research institute. It is located in downtown Sapporo, just north of Sapporo Station, and stretching approximately 2.4 kilometers northward. It is considered as one of the top universities in Japan.

https://www.global.hokudai.ac.jp/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hokkaido_University

Probing the effects of interplanetary space on asteroid Ryugu

Analyzing samples retrieved from the asteroid Ryugu by the Japanese Space Agency's Hayabusa2 spacecraft has revealed new insights into the magnetic and physical bombardment environment of interplanetary space. The results ...

Planetary Sciences

Apr 29, 2024

Modeling broader effects of wildfires in Siberia

As wildfires in Siberia become more common, global climate modeling estimates significant impacts on climate, air quality, health, and economies in East Asia and across the northern hemisphere.

Earth Sciences

Apr 24, 2024

