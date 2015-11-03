November 3, 2015

Distilling success: Google turns old Polish vodka factory into tech startup centre

Google plans to open a &quot;campus&quot; for business startups in Warsaw
Google plans to open a "campus" for business startups in Warsaw

Google will open a "campus" for business startups in a renovated vodka distillery in the Polish capital Warsaw later this month, making it one of a handful of these tech hubs the global IT giant has created worldwide.

"Warsaw will be fifth and San Paolo (Brazil), which will be opened in the first half of 2016, will be the sixth space," Piotr Zalewski of Google Poland told AFP Tuesday.

Google, which got its start in a garage, provides tech startups with low cost or free-of-charge spaces to meet and work at the campuses, along with business mentoring.

The US company opened its first startup campus in London in 2012, which has created 1,800 jobs so far according to Google, followed by ones in Tel Aviv, Seoul and Madrid.

Zalewski stressed that Google does not earn revenue from any of its campuses, nor does it create campuses to acquire startups.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Distilling success: Google turns old Polish vodka factory into tech startup centre (2015, November 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-distilling-success-google-vodka-factory.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google 'campuses' give tech startups room to flourish
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)