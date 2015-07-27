The Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (abbreviated to IVPP) of China is a prominent research institution and collections repository for fossils, including many dinosaur and pterosaur specimens (many from the Yixian Formation). As its name suggests, research is focused on both paleontological topics and those relating to human prehistory. The institution, located in Beijing, grew out of the Cenozoic Research Laboratory in 1929 and is its own institution under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Its staff have increasingly worked internationally, and were authors or coauthors on 45 Nature and Science articles from 1999 to 2005.[1] Notable paleontologists who have been affiliated with the IVPP include Yang Zhongjian (aka C. C. Young), Dong Zhiming, and Zhao Xijin.

Website
http://english.ivpp.cas.cn/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Vertebrate_Paleontology_and_Paleoanthropology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology

The largest known muntiacine found in China

Dr. HOU Sukuan from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP), Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a new species of muntiacine Euprox in the journal of Zootaxa 3911 (1) recently. The new species, ...

Archaeology

Jan 28, 2015

0

30

New analyses verify the use of fire by Peking Man

Zhoukoudian Locality 1 in northern China has been widely known for the discovery of the Middle Pleistocene human ancestor Homo erectus pekinensis ( known as Peking Man ) since the 1920s. By 1931, the suggestion that the ...

Archaeology

Mar 11, 2014

0

0

Zanda Basin yields new Pantherine fossils

Pantherine felids, known as "big cats", include the largest living cats, apex predators in their respective ecosystems. Although the oldest pantherine fossils occur in Africa, molecular phylogenies point to Asia as their ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Nov 25, 2013

0

0

page 1 from 7