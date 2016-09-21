The Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, (BBSRC) was established in 1994 as a non-departmental public body which receives its funding from the UK Department of Innovation, Universities and Skills. The objective of the BBSRC is to support scientific institutes and university research departments. Its mission is to promote and support high level basic research, strategic and applied research and to fund postgraduate training in the biological sciences, including animal, plant, environmental and human research.

Address
Polaris House, North Star Avenue, Swindon Wiltshire SN2 1UH
Website
http://www.bbsrc.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biotechnology_and_Biological_Sciences_Research_Council

