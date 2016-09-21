What can satellite data do for aquaculture?
"We're shut because of a harmful algal bloom in the waters at the moment. Being shut costs us £25-30,000 a week, and last year we were shut for four months."
The Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, (BBSRC) was established in 1994 as a non-departmental public body which receives its funding from the UK Department of Innovation, Universities and Skills. The objective of the BBSRC is to support scientific institutes and university research departments. Its mission is to promote and support high level basic research, strategic and applied research and to fund postgraduate training in the biological sciences, including animal, plant, environmental and human research.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
"We're shut because of a harmful algal bloom in the waters at the moment. Being shut costs us £25-30,000 a week, and last year we were shut for four months."
Environment
Sep 21, 2016
0
20
This week marked the 20th anniversary of the birth of arguably the most famous sheep that ever chewed grass. Dolly was created at The Roslin Institute, Scotland, which receives long-term strategic funding from BBSRC.
Biotechnology
Jul 8, 2016
0
12
It's easy to tell when your friends and family are ecstatic or upset. People are human-centric, and hardwired to pick up the physical cues and social signals that indicate relaxed or stressed states.
Plants & Animals
May 11, 2016
0
124
Scientists have shown that low levels of pesticides can impact the foraging behaviour of bumblebees on wild flowers, changing their floral preferences and hindering their ability to learn the skills needed to extract nectar ...
Plants & Animals
Mar 14, 2016
0
110
Farmers and consumers around the world are connected and dependent on each other today in a way that is unprecedented in human history - the average chocolate bar will have ingredients from four or more continents and crop ...
Environment
Feb 13, 2016
0
16
A panel of British and American researchers, speaking at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Washington DC, will present updated research revealing how extreme events which ...
Environment
Feb 12, 2016
1
33
A joint study by the labs of Dr Andrew Lovering and Prof Liz Sockett, at the Universities of Birmingham and Nottingham, has shown how predatory bacteria protect themselves from the weapons they use in their bacterial killing ...
Cell & Microbiology
Dec 2, 2015
0
8
Two insect species from Latin America, the dinosaur ant and the red paper wasp, have been used to uncover the molecular mechanisms underpinning queen and worker roles in social insects. The research by an international team ...
Biotechnology
Oct 19, 2015
11
561
Researchers have imaged in unprecedented detail the three-dimensional structure of supercoiled DNA, revealing that its shape is much more dynamic than the well-known double helix.
Biochemistry
Oct 12, 2015
34
412
Following the revelation that English Premiership football club Everton FC is using drones to monitor player training sessions, it seems there's nothing these Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) aren't being primed to do: everything ...
Engineering
Sep 29, 2015
0
83