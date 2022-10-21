October 21, 2022

Social media damages appearance satisfaction

by Anglia Ruskin University

social media
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research has discovered that social media engagement is associated with lower appearance satisfaction, and engaging with posts by friends and family is more damaging than engaging with content posted by celebrities.

Published in the journal Body Image, the study is the first to use an experience sampling method (ESM) to examine how people compare themselves to others, both known and unknown, when using .

Led by academics from Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences in Austria and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK, the study involved 50 adults, with an average age of 23, who provided feedback throughout the day over a two-week period.

Social media use is increasingly associated with negative body image but most academic research to date has involved or surveys, rather than measuring people's social media experiences as they occur.

To record the real-time impact of social media activity, the new study asked participants to use a wrist-worn wearable device to report their appearance satisfaction each time they engaged with social media content over the two-week period.

The study found that any social media engagement was significantly associated with lower appearance satisfaction. Additionally, it discovered that engaging with content posted by people the participants knew was more than twice as damaging as looking at content posted by strangers, such as influencers or celebrities.

On average, the participants used social media actively (for example creating Facebook posts, writing Tweets, sending WhatsApp messages) for 73 minutes per day, and passively (watching YouTube videos, reading Facebook posts, viewing Snapchat pictures) for 90 minutes per day.

Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and the senior author of the study, said: "Image-focused provide limitless opportunities for users to make negative comparisons and internalise appearance ideals, which in turn leads to more negative body image outcomes.

"Our study found that engaging with social media reduces appearance satisfaction regardless of who is posting the content and, most interestingly, looking at content posted by friends and family had a significantly stronger negative impact on appearance satisfaction compared to content posted by the likes of celebrities and influencers.

"One possible explanation is that people may perceive a post depicting appearance as being much more attainable if it comes from someone they know, adding a layer of expectation or pressure on the person engaging in the post. At the same time, people may be more critically engaged with posts by the likes of models and celebrities, and therefore perceive the images they share to be more unrealistic."

Stefan Stieger, Professor of Psychology at Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences and the lead author of the study, said: "Social media has become an integral part of everyone's lives and our results have shown that day-to-day social media use leads to more outcomes.

"Given these findings, practitioners should consider the extent of when working to improve body in individuals and wider populations. This could involve suggesting changes to the profiles and pages that someone follows, and reducing the time spent online. Additionally, there may be value in promoting social media content that encourages positive body image."

Explore further

Social media use and poor well-being feed into each other in a vicious cycle. Here are three ways to avoid getting stuck
More information: Stefan Stieger et al, Engagement with social media content results in lower appearance satisfaction: An experience sampling study using a wrist-worn wearable and a physical analogue scale, Body Image (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.bodyim.2022.09.009
Provided by Anglia Ruskin University
Citation: Social media damages appearance satisfaction (2022, October 21) retrieved 21 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-social-media-satisfaction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)