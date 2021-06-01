June 1, 2021

Video: Does sugar cause diabetes?

by American Chemical Society

Does sugar cause diabetes? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

In the U.S., diabetes is very common—1 in 10 people have it, and tens of thousands of people die from it every year.

If you have , you have way too much sugar in your bloodstream.

So does eating a lot of sugar cause it?

Explore further

Consumer health: Alcohol, tobacco and diabetes
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: Does sugar cause diabetes? (2021, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-video-sugar-diabetes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

3 hours ago

Acetic acid as a proton donor

May 28, 2021

Is there an online data resource for electrolyte conductivities?

May 22, 2021

Sodium or calcium hypochlorite related to 2.5% active chlorine?

May 19, 2021

Question about humidity and plastic and rubber

May 19, 2021

Good chemistry websites

May 15, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments