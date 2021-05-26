May 26, 2021

Scent trails could boost elephant conservation

by University of Exeter

Scent trails could boost elephant conservation
An elephant investigating elephant dung with his trunk at the Boteti river. Credit: Connie Allen

Traveling elephants pay close attention to scent trails of dung and urine left by other elephants, new research shows.

Scientists monitored well-used pathways and found that wild African savannah —especially those traveling alone—were "highly attentive," sniffing and tracking the with their trunks.

This suggests these scents act as a "public information resource," according to researchers from the University of Exeter and Elephants for Africa.

More research is now needed to find out whether humans can create artificial elephant trails to divert elephants away from farms and villages, where conflict with humans can cause devastation to communities.

Alternatively, scent trails could be placed to improve the efficiency of routes connecting elephant populations between protected areas.

"Our findings suggest an important role of an elephant's sense of smell in long-distance navigation," said lead author Connie Allen, of Exeter's Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour.

"As elephants follow these trails, they deposit their own and dung, which reinforces the pathway's presence for future elephants.

"We see great potential for these findings to be applied to elephant management and conservation—primarily as a method for manipulating elephant movements.

Scent trails could boost elephant conservation
An elephant pathway. Credit: Connie Allen

"We carried out this study in Botswana, where the main threat to elephants is conflict with humans.

"By removing the existing paths that lead elephants to close contact with humans in problem areas, and redirecting them, perhaps we could reduce such conflicts happening."

The proposed technique could also aid efforts in Botswana to reconnect elephants with populations across southern Africa.

Scent trails could boost elephant conservation
Male elephants in the Makgadikgadi. Credit: Connie Allen

The study, which examined a predominantly male population, also found that urine deposits from adult elephants were more likely to attract attention than that of younger (subadult) males.

"African elephants may therefore be able to discern the age and maturity of individuals they can expect to encounter from remote urine cues on pathways," Allen explained.

The paper, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, is entitled: "Field evidence supporting monitoring of chemical information on pathways by male African elephants."

Explore further

India probes death of 18 elephants 'hit by lightning'
More information: Connie R.B. Allen et al, Field evidence supporting monitoring of chemical information on pathways by male African elephants, Animal Behaviour (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.anbehav.2021.04.004
Journal information: Animal Behaviour

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Scent trails could boost elephant conservation (2021, May 26) retrieved 26 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-scent-trails-boost-elephant.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

is reflected sunlight damaging?

11 hours ago

Ecology -- Which microorganisms are the main decomposers in the sea?

May 25, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 is a hybrid from a Bat and a Pangolin

May 25, 2021

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

May 25, 2021

Do the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination correlate with individual efficacy?

May 24, 2021

Understanding mRNA

May 23, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments