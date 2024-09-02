The University of Exeter located in Southwestern England traces its roots to 1855. In 1955, as a result of the merger of various colleges and technical schools, University of Exeter received its Royal Charter. The University of Exeter has over 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students and operates in conjunction with other universities including a medical college. The University of Exeter is among the top universities world-wide according to various ranking points. The St. Luke campus houses the Peninsula Medical College, a joint effort with the University of Plymouth. Exeter enjoys the reputation for being student-friendly and acquires students from all over Europe and other countries. Exeter leads other universities in the U.K in funding for research. Research initiatives include studies on aging and dementia, biodiversity, ornithology, agriculture and livestock, disease and numerous technology initiatives.

Address
Reed Hall, Streatham Drive, Exeter Devon UK EX4 4QR
Website
http://www.exeter.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Exeter

Global South cities lack cooling green spaces

Cities in the Global South are more exposed to extreme heat because they lack cooling green spaces, new research shows. The study found that Global South cities have just 70% of the "cooling capacity" provided by urban greenery ...

Environment

Sep 2, 2024

Flamingos don't preen more than other waterbirds, study shows

Despite their famously fancy feathers, flamingos don't spend more time preening than other waterbirds, new research shows. Scientists watched five of the world's six flamingo species to see how they spend their time.

Plants & Animals

Aug 2, 2024

Research warns of 'systematic weaknesses in jury decisions'

There are "systemic weaknesses" in the way juries make decisions—and these are likely to be contributing to the conviction of innocent people, failures to convict the guilty, and inequalities, new research warns.

Social Sciences

Jul 30, 2024

