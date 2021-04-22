April 22, 2021

New Peruvian frog leaps into amphibian species ledger

Peru has announced a new frog species
Peru has announced a new frog species

Peruvian officials on Wednesday announced the discovery of a brand-new frog, a spotted brown critter with an unusual eye coloring and no eardrum, in a natural park in the Amazon jungle.

The jumper belongs to the Pristimantis sira family that inhabits the between 1,550-2,200 meters (5,000-7,200 feet) above sea level, according to the state service for natural protected areas (SERNANP).

It was found in the El Sira reserve in central Peru.

"Once again, Peru's protected natural areas are making a valuable contribution to science," the SERNANP said in a statement.

The previously unknown creature sports a brown or dark gray body with . It has a distinctive cross marking on the iris, and a copper-orange ring around the pupil.

It is also distinguished by having no eardrum.

The El Sira reserve is a protected of some 600,000 hectares, where 105 species of reptiles, lizards and snakes have been recorded as well as 68 species of amphibians, mainly toads and frogs.

Last week, the SERNANP announced the discovery of another new , of the Gastrotheca genus of tailless amphibians.

Explore further

New species of frog unearthed in Peruvian Amazon jungle

© 2021 AFP

Citation: New Peruvian frog leaps into amphibian species ledger (2021, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-peruvian-frog-amphibian-species-ledger.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

15 hours ago

Australia to Make mRNA Vaccines

Apr 21, 2021

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Apr 21, 2021

Common Cold Virus Suppresses COVID-19

Apr 20, 2021

Oxford Vaccine Clotting

Apr 20, 2021

Resilience of life to Astrophysical Events

Apr 20, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments