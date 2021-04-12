April 12, 2021

New species of frog unearthed in Peruvian Amazon jungle

An image provicded by Peru's state service for the protection of natural areas of a new species of frog found in Peru's Amazon j
An image provicded by Peru's state service for the protection of natural areas of a new species of frog found in Peru's Amazon jungle

A new species of marsupial frog has been discovered in Peru's Amazon jungle, the state service for natural protected areas said on Monday.

The new species belongs to the Gastrotheca genus of tailless frogs found in South and Central America.

"The Cordillera de Colan National Sanctuary made an important discovery for science: a new species of marsupial frog registered for the first time in this protected area in the Amazon region," said the SERNANP service.

The discovery was made a few weeks ago during a study in the humid tundra and mountainous woodland area of the Cordilleras de Colan, an Amazon region in the north of Peru close to the Ecuador border that sits at 3,100 meters altitude.

"This is distinguished by having a thick granular skin on the back, a green dorsal coloration without a pattern, turquoise iris and a belly without spots, specks or dots," said SERNANP.

The Cordillera de Colan National Sanctuary spans more than 39,000 hectares and includes six areas of threatened wildlife.

Peruvian authorities say the area is of great biological importance as several unique species live there.

It has thus been classified as a priority site for conservation.

The new species of marsupial frog has thick granular skin and no markings on its belly
The new species of marsupial frog has thick granular skin and no markings on its belly

Explore further

New species of orchid discovered in Peruvian jungle

© 2021 AFP

Citation: New species of frog unearthed in Peruvian Amazon jungle (2021, April 12) retrieved 12 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-species-frog-unearthed-peruvian-amazon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
119 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Memory: Do some people have more “space” or just better retrieval?

3 hours ago

Neuralink update: Monkey moves cursor and plays Pong

3 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

4 hours ago

Some Common Meds Block SARS-CoV-2 Attachment to Cells

7 hours ago

Human brain evolution

7 hours ago

Fetal Origins of Adult Disease

17 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments