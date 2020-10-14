First report on the impact of European incubators and accelerators

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK there are a total of more than 1,200 business incubators/accelerators, with an estimated number of 7,165 employees. The most diffused services offered by these organizations are networking services, physical spaces and shared services, access to finance, managerial training and managerial support.

The Social Innovation Monitor research team, based at Politecnico di Torino, will present for the first time analyses on the ecosystems of incubators/accelerators in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom on 20th of October, at 5 p.m CEST time.

The research has been carried out in collaboration with Enterprise Educators UK Association, German Startups Association, InnovUp, La Boussole des Entrepreneurs, PNICube Association, Spanish Startups Association, UKSPA Association, Experientia, Instilla and Social Innovation Teams (SIT).

According to the research, in the five countries analyzed, there are 1,217 incubators and accelerators, of which 182 are corporate incubators and 227 are university incubators. France has the highest number of incubators/accelerators with a total of 284; followed by United Kingdom with 274, Germany with 247, Spain and Italy respectively with 215 and 197 incubators and accelerators.

The estimated number of employees is equal to 7,165. The highest number of employees in incubators and accelerators has been estimated to be in UK, with 2,164 employees. France follows with an estimated 1,420 employees, then Spain with 1,376, Germany with 1,111 and Italy with 1,094.

The most diffused services offered by these organizations are networking services, provision of physical spaces and shared services, access to finance, managerial training and managerial support. In particular, for French incubators and accelerators, the most important services provided are managerial support and support for the creation of networks; German incubators and accelerators consider as the most important services the same services of French incubators/accelerators with the addition of the provision of shared spaces and services.

The most important offered services for Italian incubators/accelerators are network creation, managerial support, the provision of shared spaces and services, and access to finance, while in Spanish incubators the most important services are related to managerial support and training, access to finance, and the provision of physical spaces and shared services. Finally, incubators and accelerators in U.K. consider more relevant physical spaces, network services, access to finance, managerial training and managerial support.

Another interesting data arising from the report relates to the equity taken by incubators/accelerators in the organizations that they incubate. On average, 17.5% of incubators and accelerators in these five states hold equity shares in organizations incubated.

In line with the SIM mission of empowering the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship with a significant social impact, the survey put a focus on incubators that support startups with a social and/or environmental impact. In France and the United Kingdom, the report observes that the startups with a social impact most supported are those in the health and wellness sector, while in Italy and in Germany the majority of supported startup are in the sector of environmental and animal protection. Spain distinguishes itself by the predominance of startups with a social impact in the sector of sustainable tourism and responsible consumption.

The Social Innovation Monitor's research is based on the analysis of the information collected through the questionnaire sent out in the five countries. The research team has identified a total of 1217 European incubators and accelerators, of which 244 responded to the survey.

Professor Paolo Landoni from the Politecnico di Torino, scientific director of the research, says, "We are pleased to see that in all the countries that we have examined, there is a significant number of incubators/accelerators. It is interesting to note that the numbers, especially when compared to the population in each country, are highly comparable. We have to explore this further, but there is the possibility of a coherent model of incubation/acceleration in Europe. We are looking forward to discussing this and other points with our partners and the participants to the upcoming webinar."

More information: The Public Reports for each country are freely available for download at https://socialinnovationmonitor.com/en/report-incubators/

Provided by Politecnico di Torino