January 17, 2017

Facebook launches startup programme in Paris campus

Facebook launched its first ever startup support programme in Paris Tuesday, in a massive tech incubator funded by a French telecoms billionaire.

The social media giant said it wanted to facilitate the emergence of "independent startups that contribute to the data economy of France and Europe."

Speaking at the site of the future 34,000 square-metre (366,000 square-foot) Station F campus, Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg praised Paris as "a city of new ideas."

"Entrepreneurs are the engine of economic growth here in France and around the world," she said.

Starting in April, when Station F opens in a former railway depot in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, Facebook will mentor five startups in the areas of e-health, digital identity verification, carpooling and personal information management.

The number of new enterprises being nurtured will grow to between 10 and 15 over time, with each company receiving six months of coaching in marketing, technological development and other areas, Facebook said.

With over three dozen startup incubators, Paris is vying with London to become Europe's innovation capital, and in so doing quash perceptions that France is "unfriendly" to business.

Station F, the brainchild of telecoms titan Xavier Niel, aims to be the world's biggest startup campus, with up to a thousand new ventures housed under the one roof, near the Seine River.

The entrepreneurs will be counselled by French online retailer Vente-Privee, the prestigious HEC business school and Facebook and work with on-site .

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Facebook launches startup programme in Paris campus (2017, January 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-facebook-startup-programme-paris-campus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google startup investment arm reaches to Europe
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)