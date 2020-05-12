May 12, 2020

Researchers review advances in halide perovskites for miniaturized lasers

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers review advances in halide perovskites for miniaturized lasers
Different cavity types of perovskites for miniaturized lasers. Credit: SIOM

The demands of miniaturization and integration of photonic components, such as nanolasers, have opened up and pushed the development of integrated optical systems. Halide perovskite semiconductor materials have shown tremendous potential in nanophotonics, particularly in miniaturized lasers, due to their outstanding properties.

Recently, a research team from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was invited to the advances in metal halide perovskites for miniaturized lasers. This work was published in Nanophotonics.

Perovskite laser research has advanced rapidly and it mainly focuses on the inherently active microcavities and externally passive microcavities of halide perovskites. In this article, they firstly reviewed the in terms of crystal structure and optical characteristics of perovskites, such as bandgap engineering, optical gain, and exciton binding energy, etc.

Then the perovskite lasers were classified into two sections based on the morphology features: the ability/inability to support lasing behaviors by themselves. Every section was further divided into two kinds of cavities according to the light reflection paths (Standing wave for the Fabry–Pérot cavity and traveling wave for the Whispering-Gallery-Mode cavity).

Furthermore, the random lasing without the cavities were also summarized. Among them, the perovskite lasing performance involving fabrication methods, cavity sizes, thresholds, quality factors, pumping sources, etc. was presented in detail.

Finally, considering the future development and application for perovskite lasers, some challenges and prospects were given.

This review provides an overview of the recent developments and current activities for perovskite lasers.

More information: Zhengzheng Liu et al. Advances in inorganic and hybrid perovskites for miniaturized lasers, Nanophotonics (2020). DOI: 10.1515/nanoph-2019-0572

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers review advances in halide perovskites for miniaturized lasers (2020, May 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-advances-halide-perovskites-miniaturized-lasers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers realize two-photon pumped nanolaser from formamidinium perovskites
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

8 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

15 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)