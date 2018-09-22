Debate on banning organohalogen flame retardants heats up

September 26, 2018, American Chemical Society

Hundreds of everyday household items, from laptop computers to babies' high chairs, contain flame retardants to prevent the objects from catching fire. Recently, several groups petitioned a U.S. agency to ban flame retardants known as organohalogens, some of which can migrate out of household items. Others argue against blacklisting an entire class of compounds without further study, according to an article in Chemical & Engineering News.

Organohalogens are a group of chemicals that includes brominated or chlorinated phosphate esters, Senior Correspondent Cheryl Hogue writes. Scientists have linked some of these compounds to health concerns such as endocrine disruption, reproductive problems, cancer and developmental defects. Therefore, several health and environmental groups petitioned the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to ban four types of household goods containing organohalogens: children's products, except car seats; residential furniture; mattresses and mattress pads; and electronics casings. Meanwhile, manufacturers of flame retardants and electronics have argued against lumping all organohalogens, which have different properties and toxicities, together as a class.

To gain clarity on this issue, CPSC is turning to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine for advice. A newly formed committee will help the agency determine whether to consider all organohalogens as a single class, or whether they should be broken into subclasses for regulation. In addition, CSPC is establishing a Chronic Hazard Advisory Panel of outside scientific experts to review the scientific data on organohalogen toxicity and exposure. The conclusions reached by these groups could have broad regulatory repercussions, Hogue writes.

Explore further: High levels of chemicals found in indoor cats

More information: Chemical & Engineering News, cen.acs.org/safety/consumer-sa … halogen-flame/96/i38

Related Stories

High levels of chemicals found in indoor cats

February 24, 2017

A study from Stockholm University have now established what was previously suspected, that the high levels of brominated flame retardants measured in cats are from the dust in our homes. The study has been published in the ...

Potentially toxic flame retardants detected in baby products

May 18, 2011

Scientists are reporting detection of potentially toxic flame retardants in car seats, bassinet mattresses, nursing pillows, high chairs, strollers, and other products that contain polyurethane foam and are designed for newborns, ...

Exposure to a newer flame retardant has been on the rise

February 8, 2017

Out of concern that flame retardants - polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) - cause health problems, the U.S. government worked with manufacturers to start phasing them out in 2004. But evidence has been building that PBDE ...

Recommended for you

The origins of the High Plains landscape

September 26, 2018

Starting at the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains in the Midwest United States, the dramatic landscape of the High Plains stretches across several U.S. states. Dropping just a few hundred meters over a length of more than ...

NASA study untangles smoke, pollution effects on clouds

September 26, 2018

A new NASA-led study helps answer decades-old questions about the role of smoke and human-caused air pollution on clouds and rainfall. Looking specifically at deep convective clouds—tall clouds like thunderclouds, formed ...

Researchers map susceptibility to man-made earthquakes

September 26, 2018

Earthquakes in Oklahoma and Kansas had been on the rise due to injection of wastewater—a byproduct of oil and gas operations—before regulations started limiting injections. Now a new model developed by Stanford University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.