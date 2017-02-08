February 8, 2017

Exposure to a newer flame retardant has been on the rise

by American Chemical Society

Exposure to a newer flame retardant has been on the rise
Credit: American Chemical Society

Out of concern that flame retardants - polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) - cause health problems, the U.S. government worked with manufacturers to start phasing them out in 2004. But evidence has been building that PBDE replacements, including organophosphate flame retardants, are in the environment and in our bodies. Now researchers report in ACS' journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters that exposure to at least one of the newer compounds has increased significantly over the past decade.

Through multiple studies over the past five years, Heather M. Stapleton and colleagues have found that organophosphates are among the most commonly detected flame retardants in furniture and electronics. The compounds are also used in many other products such as plastics and nail polish. Like their predecessors that are being phased out, organophosphates aren't bound to products and can migrate out and accumulate in indoor air and in dust, on floors and on other surfaces. They can then get ingested, inhaled or even potentially absorbed through the skin. Stapleton's lab has documented through several studies that the metabolites of organophosphate are frequently showing up in urine. But these were all snapshots in time. To determine if there were any trends in exposure over several years, the researchers compiled the data from 14 of these studies that collected data between 2002 and 2015.

The researchers found that a metabolite of one commonly used organophosphate flame retardant, tris(1,3-dichloro-2-propyl) phosphate (TDCIPP), occurred at levels 15 times higher in 2014-2015 samples than in samples from 2002-2003. The analysis also suggested that exposure increases in the summer. The researchers say further research is needed to determine whether these levels are related to health problems.

More information: Temporal Trends in Exposure to Organophosphate Flame Retardants in the United States, Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett., Article ASAP. DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.6b00475

Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology Letters

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Exposure to a newer flame retardant has been on the rise (2017, February 8) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-02-exposure-flame-retardant.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Flame retardant exposure linked to income, BMI and household smoking
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)