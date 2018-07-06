Russian cargo ship docks at ISS in record time

July 10, 2018
ISS
ISS. Credit: NASA

A Russian cargo vessel took just three hours and 40 minutes to reach the International Space Station on Tuesday, Roscosmos space agency said, smashing the record flight time by two hours.

The "Progress" launched at 2151 GMT on Monday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and arrived at the space station in the early hours of Tuesday, the agency said.

"The length of the flight, between departure to its docking at the station, was three hours 40 minutes," the agency said in a statement, adding that it was a "first in the history of Progress cargo ships".

The previous record was five hours 39 minutes, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The shorter flight time of the Progress MS-09, carried on a Soyuz 2.1 rocket, was made possible by a new navigation system.

In February, a Progress MS-07 launch was cancelled at the last minute after another attempt in October 2016.

Tuesday's flight brought ISS residents more than two tonnes of material—mainly fuel but also oxygen, water and material for scientific experiments.

Explore further: Soyuz capsule with 3 astronauts docks with space station

Related Stories

Crew from Germany, US, Russia board ISS

June 8, 2018

Two astronauts and a cosmonaut docked with the International Space Station on Friday and joined the current crew after blasting off two days earlier, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.

Recommended for you

Russian cargo ship docks at ISS in record time

July 10, 2018

A Russian cargo vessel took just three hours and 40 minutes to reach the International Space Station on Tuesday, Roscosmos space agency said, smashing the record flight time by two hours.

Europa's ocean ascending

July 9, 2018

This animation demonstrates how deformation in the icy surface of Europa could transport subsurface ocean water to the moon's surface.

What powers the most luminous galaxies?

July 9, 2018

Galaxy-galaxy interactions have long been known to influence galaxy evolution. They are commonplace events, and a large majority of galaxies show signs of interactions, including tidal tails or other morphological distortions. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.