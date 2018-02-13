Russian cargo ship docks at International Space Station

February 15, 2018
ISS
ISS. Credit: NASA

An unmanned Russian cargo ship has docked successfully at the International Space Station, delivering a fresh batch of supplies for the crew.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos said the Progress spacecraft moored at the station Thursday in automatic mode, bringing 2.7 metric tons (3 tons) of food, fuel and instruments. It was launched Tuesday from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The launch initially set for Sunday was postponed at the very last minute due to an unspecified glitch. And instead of the original plan to test a new regime for docking less than four hours after , it performed a standard two-day approach maneuver.

There are six astronauts aboard the space station—three Americans, two Russians and one from Japan.

