October 16, 2017

Russian supply ship docks at International Space Station

An unmanned Russian cargo ship has docked successfully at the International Space Station, delivering supplies to its six-member crew.

The Progress MS-07 ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of water, food and scientific equipment, moored at the outpost in automatic mode Monday two days after its launch from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.

Saturday's launch came after a two-day postponement and docking plan change.

Initially, the Progress was to test a new regime for docking with the space station less than four hours after launch. But the Thursday launch was aborted after an unspecified glitch and space officials used the regular two-day regime.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Russian supply ship docks at International Space Station (2017, October 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-russian-ship-docks-international-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Russia postpones launch of cargo ship to space station
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

7 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)