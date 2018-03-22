Two Americans, one Russian dock with International Space Station
March 23, 2018
A Soyuz capsule carrying two Americans and a Russian cosmonaut has docked with the International Space Station.
The docking at 10:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) Friday came two days after the capsule blasted off from Russia's manned space launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
On board the capsule were NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.
After the long procedure to open the hatches between the Soyuz and the space station, the trio will join station residents Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
