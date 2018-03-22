Two Americans, one Russian dock with International Space Station

March 23, 2018
2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, flies in the sky at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, and U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A Soyuz capsule carrying two Americans and a Russian cosmonaut has docked with the International Space Station.

The docking at 10:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) Friday came two days after the capsule blasted off from Russia's manned space launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

On board the capsule were NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

After the long procedure to open the hatches between the Soyuz and the space station, the trio will join station residents Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The new crew will spend about five months on the .

2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, and U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, and U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, and U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
A jerboa sits near the launch pad a few hours before the launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew with at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
A jerboa sits near the launch pad a few hours before the launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew with at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
A dog walks near the launch pad a few hours before the launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew with at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Russian rocket carries Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, U.S. astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Explore further: Two Americans, one Russian blast off for ISS

Related Stories

Two Americans, one Russian blast off for ISS

March 21, 2018

Two astronauts, a cosmonaut and a ball set to be used in the forthcoming football World Cup in Russia blasted off Wednesday for a two-day flight to the International Space Station.

Crew of three docks at International Space Station

December 19, 2017

A three-man space crew made up of American and Japanese rookie astronauts and an experienced Russian cosmonaut successfully docked at the International Space Station to begin a six-month mission Tuesday.

Two rookie astronauts, cosmonaut blast off to ISS

December 17, 2017

A three-man space crew featuring American and Japanese rookie astronauts as well as an experienced Russian cosmonaut blasted off on Sunday for a six-month mission at the International Space Station.

Recommended for you

Researchers track Chinese space station as it falls

March 23, 2018

A defunct Chinese space station, Tiangong-1, is expected to fall to Earth any day now—on March 31, give or take a few days. When it does, it will be the largest manmade object to re-enter Earth's atmosphere in a decade.

Mars Curiosity celebrates sol 2,000

March 23, 2018

NASA's Mars Curiosity rover just hit a new milestone: its two-thousandth Martian day, or sol, on the Red Planet. An image mosaic taken by the rover in January offers a preview of what comes next.

Radio nebula discovered around the pulsar PSR J0855–4644

March 21, 2018

Using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in India, an international team of astronomers has detected a diffuse radio emission forming a nebula around the pulsar PSR J0855–4644. The finding is reported March 9 ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.