Fins up! Georgia Aquarium to create shark habitat in Atlanta

March 20, 2018

The Georgia Aquarium has announced it's adding a new shark exhibit featuring a viewing gallery to give visitors a close-up view of the animals. It's set to open in 2020, and the aquarium says it wants to showcase the important role sharks serve in oceans.

The aquarium made the announcement Tuesday. Plans call for the saltwater exhibit to feature floor-to-ceiling windows, and the aquarium says that potential species being considered include hammerheads, and sandbar sharks.

The also announced that it will extend its main entrance out into a plaza area as part of its overall expansion plans.

Construction is set to begin in April.

Explore further: The public fear sharks less when they understand their behaviour

Related Stories

Great white shark dies after days in Japan aquarium

January 9, 2016

A great white shark which was captured and exhibited in a Japanese aquarium, one of only a few such sharks to ever be displayed in this way, has died just after three days, the facility said Saturday.

Recommended for you

Why aren't humans 'knuckle-walkers?'

March 20, 2018

Our closest biological relatives, the African apes, are the only animals that walk on their knuckles; CWRU researchers discovered why

Three genes essential for cells to tell time

March 20, 2018

One family of genes allows cells to adapt to daily changes in environmental conditions by adjusting the circadian clock responsible for regular sleep-wake cycles. The new discovery by University of Tokyo scientists reveals ...

Deeper insight into viral infections

March 20, 2018

An infection with cytomegalovirus is usually harmless for adults. However, during pregnancy, the virus can be transmitted to the unborn baby and cause malformations. Once the viruses have invaded a human cell, they start ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.