Researchers create tool to manage urban cat population crisis

February 28, 2018, University of Guelph

Accurate numbers are the cat's pyjamas when it comes to solving the current cat population crisis. But measuring the feline population has been difficult, until now.

University of Guelph scientists have developed a dynamic population model that crunches accumulated data from several sources to predict overall cat numbers in a community.

The promising new approach could improve the way urban cat populations are understood and managed in communities around the world.

"There seems to be a growing concern around trying to manage cats in cities, particularly outdoor and stray cats," said Prof. Jason Coe, Department of Population Medicine. "Yet we have very few tools or methods that enable us to know what the population actually is or that help us understand how we might manage these populations."

There are about 100 million owned cats and an estimated 10 million to 120 million free-roaming and in North America.

Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the new model accounts for overall cat population dynamics and is the first to examine the three subpopulations - owned cats, unowned or stray cats, and cats in the shelter system, said Coe.

These groups contribute to the of cats in any community, he added, given that human actions such as cat adoption from an animal shelter or cat abandonment result in a fluctuating population.

"This new model offers communities a tool that allows them to address societal needs, questions and issues related to cat populations," said Tyler Flockhart, who worked on the study with Coe as a post-doctoral researcher and is now a professor at the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science.

The main concerns the population model addresses is cat welfare and the management of outdoor and stray cats.

Strays and outdoor cats face numerous challenges, including disease susceptibility, food insecurity, lack of adequate shelter and vulnerability to predators. In addition these animals affect the natural environment by threatening birds and other wildlife and by spreading disease.

"If, for example, we have concerns about feral cats in a community, this model will help us humanely approach this issue with resources, time and effort in the most accomplishable way," said Coe, holder of the Nestlé Purina PetCare Canada Chair in Communications, which focuses on pet relinquishment, positive pet behaviour and pet overpopulation. "It's about creating healthy animal populations and doing things in a humane manner."

Coe and Flockhart said the tool, which requires city-specific inputs, can help communities with specific challenges. A municipality may need to address the cost of stray cat management.

Accurate numbers can help that community direct spending to a specific area, while identifying appropriate interventions and when and where to apply them.

With accurate population numbers, cities can tackle factors influencing cat populations such as human activity, said Flockhart. People play a key role in cat population dynamics, primarily through adoption or abandonment, he added.

Knowing how human actions affect the feline population is vital to improving cat welfare and understanding the environmental impacts of the cat population, said Flockhart.

"We need to think about what humane actions we can take that will help us reach our objectives."

Explore further: ISFM takes a stand on welfare of unowned cats

Related Stories

ISFM takes a stand on welfare of unowned cats

September 6, 2013

Long-term confinement is not a humane option for the control of feral and stray or abandoned cat populations, according to new guidelines issued by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) in its Journal of Feline ...

Cats kill one million birds a day in Australia

October 4, 2017

Feral and pet cats kill more than one million birds in Australia every day, new research showed Wednesday, with the staggering slaughter driving the decline of many species.

Recommended for you

Infectious disease in hoverflies linked to honeybee health

February 28, 2018

In research published on 28 February, 2018 in Biology Letters, scientists from Royal Holloway, University of London, Oxford University and Cornell University have shown for the first time that viruses that are harmful to ...

Trapping multidrug-resistant bacteria in molecular glue

February 28, 2018

Researchers at VIB, KU Leuven and UZ Leuven have devised a novel approach to develop antibacterial drugs. With antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide, such new drugs are urgently needed. The Flemish biotech spin-off ...

How algae change their internal solar panels to stay alive

February 28, 2018

A collaboration between the Benning and Kramer labs is revealing how nature's solar panels, found inside algae, constantly grow and shrink in size to adjust to changes in their environments, a crucial system that ensures ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Iochroma
not rated yet 29 minutes ago
Increasing predator action and culling by humans are the answer to feral cats. There are no animals more destructive to native birds, reptiles, amphibians, than feral cats. If you value native wildlife, keep your cats indoors.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.