Smart parrots need more stimulation, new research finds
The smarter the bird, the more unique welfare needs it has in captivity, according to a U of G first-ever study.
The University of Guelph, also known as U of G, is a comprehensive public research university in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. It was established in 1964 after the amalgamation of Ontario Agricultural College, the Macdonald Institute, and the Ontario Veterinary College, and has since grown to an institution of more than 21,000 students and academic staff. While it currently offers over 94 undergraduate degrees, 48 graduate programs, and 6 associate degrees in many different disciplines, it is the on-going history of achievement in its roots of biomedical science, agriculture and veterinary medicine and the modern focus on life sciences that define the university. The University of Guelph is consistently ranked as a top comprehensive university in Canada by Maclean's magazine, and given top marks for student satisfaction among medium-sized universities in Canada by The Globe and Mail. It has held these rankings with its reputation, innovative research-intensive programs, and lively campus life cited as particular strengths. Currently, the faculty at the University of Guelph hold 39 Canada Research Chair positions in the research areas of natural sciences, engineering, health sciences.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Plants & Animals
Oct 6, 2021
The best kind of chocolate is creamy, smooth and melts in your mouth, not in your hands. Now University of Guelph food scientists say they have found a way to create that perfect chocolate that simplifies the traditional ...
Materials Science
Sep 13, 2021
Monarch butterflies raised indoors still know how to fly south if given enough time to orient themselves, according to new University of Guelph research.
Ecology
Jun 8, 2021
Keto, gluten-free, organic: If a pet owner is on a specific diet, chances are their dog is on it, too, a new U of G study reveals.
Veterinary medicine
May 19, 2021
An insecticide used to control pest infestations on squash and pumpkins significantly hinders the reproduction of ground-nesting bees—valuable pollinators for many food crops, a new University of Guelph study has revealed.
Plants & Animals
Feb 26, 2021
What's the best way to ward off giant hornets if you're a honeybee? Animal dung, according to a first-ever University of Guelph study.
Plants & Animals
Dec 9, 2020
Got a cat that always seems hungry? New University of Guelph research suggests you might want to reduce—not increase—how often you feed them.
Veterinary medicine
Sep 23, 2020
The ability to accurately detect changes in ecosystem biodiversity caused by human activity has long challenged environmental scientists and ecologists, but a new study, published in PNAS, has established new DNA-based methods ...
Ecology
May 12, 2020
From two seeds grew a thousand plants.
Plants & Animals
Apr 22, 2020
Cutting down forests means we're also cutting down woodland caribou, says a pioneering study by University of Guelph ecologists showing that logging in Ontario's extensive boreal stands threatens populations of the elusive ...
Plants & Animals
Apr 15, 2020
