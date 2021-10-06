The University of Guelph, also known as U of G, is a comprehensive public research university in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. It was established in 1964 after the amalgamation of Ontario Agricultural College, the Macdonald Institute, and the Ontario Veterinary College, and has since grown to an institution of more than 21,000 students and academic staff. While it currently offers over 94 undergraduate degrees, 48 graduate programs, and 6 associate degrees in many different disciplines, it is the on-going history of achievement in its roots of biomedical science, agriculture and veterinary medicine and the modern focus on life sciences that define the university. The University of Guelph is consistently ranked as a top comprehensive university in Canada by Maclean's magazine, and given top marks for student satisfaction among medium-sized universities in Canada by The Globe and Mail. It has held these rankings with its reputation, innovative research-intensive programs, and lively campus life cited as particular strengths. Currently, the faculty at the University of Guelph hold 39 Canada Research Chair positions in the research areas of natural sciences, engineering, health sciences.

Address 50 Stone Road East, Guelph, Ontario, Canada Website http://www.uoguelph.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Guelph

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

