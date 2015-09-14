'In 50 years, reading will be much easier—for computers and humans alike'

February 7, 2017
'In 50 years, reading will be much easier -- for computers and humans alike'
Credit: Concordia University

Have you ever been told you have writing like chicken scratch? It turns out this might not only bother your grade four teacher—your computer could be confused too.

At a time when even something as fundamental as reading has been co-opted by digital brains, teaching computers to read has become a monumental task. A new book by Ching Y. Suen, a professor in Concordia's Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering, deciphers the latest in digital literacy.

Suen's fascination with letters and characters began with his doctoral research, which focused on teaching computers to read multi-font documents with a voice output for the blind.

In Digital Fonts and Reading (World Scientific, 2016), he and co-editor Mary C. Dyson from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom compile a series of essays on everything from vision and reading to perspectives on type design practice.

"The first chapter provides a great way into the book, because the author looks at how -generated fonts can be used to help human readers," Suen explains.

Type designer Eleni Beveratou investigates the effect of typeset design on visually impaired people. Because readers establish habits and letter recognition patterns early in life, adapting to failing eyesight in old age becomes even more difficult.

While large-print documents offer some help, certain factors concerning readability and legibility—such as spacing, serifs and point size—are often neglected. Beveratou therefore concludes that need a specially designed font to use with large print. Simply upping the font size of a book set in Garamond or Times New Roman is not enough.

Bright futures for reading

"This and the other 13 chapters in the book support our central finding, which is that good font designs will facilitate reading by both humans and computers," says Suen, who is also the director of Concordia's Centre for Pattern Recognition and Machine Intelligence (CENPARMI).

"What's more, the book details how we have taught computers to read both printed and handwritten texts and data."

He hopes this will inform the public about the importance of using good fonts for printing, leading to easier reading, less eye strain and reduction in short-sightedness. The latter is unfortunately on the rise right now in primary schools, due to increased dependence on screen reading.

But Suen is optimistic about the future.

"Fifty years from now, I believe that computers should be able to provide sets of digital fonts for the printers to select from, with information on their legibility, artistic values and possible psychological effects. Reading will be much easier—for computers and humans alike."

Explore further: What makes print more readable for the visually impaired?

Related Stories

What makes print more readable for the visually impaired?

November 30, 2016

The number of visually impaired people in Norway is high. The Norwegian Association of the Blind and Partially Sighted estimates that 180,000 Norwegians have been diagnosed with an eye condition. Even more people have poor ...

New free font available to help those with dyslexia

October 1, 2012

(Medical Xpress)—A new font tailored for people afflicted with dyslexia is now available for use on mobile devices, thanks to a design by Abelardo Gonzalez, a mobile app designer from New Hampshire. Gonzalez, in collaboration ...

Recommended for you

Mobile phone and satellite data to map poverty

February 7, 2017

An international team has, for the first time, developed a way of combining anonymised data from mobile phones and satellite imagery data to create high resolution maps to measure poverty.

Spiny, armored slug reveals ancestry of molluscs

February 6, 2017

Scientists from the University of Bristol have uncovered a 480-million-year-old slug-like fossil in Morocco which sheds new light on the evolution of molluscs - a diverse group of invertebrates that includes clams, snails ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 10 hours ago
Great article except for his 50 year prediction.
In 5 years technology will be 32 times what it is now.
In 10 years 1,034 times technology's current level.
In 50 years over a quadrillion times what it is today.

You can find these figures all over the internet. They are based on REAL historical data.

http://theemergin...ment.pdf

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.