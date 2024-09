Concordia University is a comprehensive Canadian public university located in Montreal, Quebec, one of the two universities in the city where English is the primary language of instruction.

Address 1455 de Maisonneuve Blvd. W., Montreal, Québec, Canada H3G 1M8 Website http://www.concordia.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Concordia_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed