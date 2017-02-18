Smog may force FIFA U-17 World Cup out of Delhi

February 22, 2017
A 2014 World Health Organization survey of more than 1,600 cities ranked New Delhi as the most polluted
A 2014 World Health Organization survey of more than 1,600 cities ranked New Delhi as the most polluted

FIFA could pull Under-17 World Cup matches out of New Delhi because of concerns over air quality in the world's most polluted capital city, the tournament director said.

Javier Ceppi said that in Delhi was a "serious concern", particularly after the Hindu Diwali festival which this year falls in October—the month the tournament will be held.

"The match schedule is not finalised yet. One of the reasons for that is the pollution. And pollution in Delhi is a serious concern," the FIFA official told the Indian Express daily, in comments published Wednesday.

"You cannot reduce pollution from one day to the next, to the amount that would need to be reduced for hosting games," Ceppi added.

A spokesman for the local organisers told AFP only marquee matches in Delhi slated after Diwali were likely to be affected over pollution concerns.

"The scheduling has not been finalised and only marquee matches post Diwali could be pulled out from Delhi," he said.

FIFA announced in 2013 that India would be the host nation for the U-17 World Cup, to be held in six cities across the country including Delhi.

Last year saw record levels in Delhi around Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, during which tens of thousands of revellers let off firecrackers.

The problem is exacerbated by the burning of crop stubble after the harvest in neighbouring agricultural areas at the same time of year.

In 2016 schools in the Indian capital were forced to shut as authorities ordered a series of emergency measures to try to ease the crisis, including a temporary ban on construction.

A 2014 World Health Organization survey of more than 1,600 cities ranked Delhi as the most polluted.

Explore further: Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

Related Stories

Delhi chokes on toxic smog after Diwali festival

October 31, 2016

New Delhi was shrouded in a thick blanket of toxic smog Monday after millions of Indians lit firecrackers to mark the Diwali festival, with authorities reporting record levels of pollution in parts of the capital.

Delhi shuts schools as smog sparks health 'emergency'

November 7, 2016

Authorities in Delhi on Monday closed schools, halted construction work and shut down a major power plant after days of choking smog led to warnings of a health "emergency" in the world's most polluted capital.

Five things to know about Delhi's toxic smog

November 8, 2016

India's top court Tuesday gave authorities two days to devise a plan to tackle choking levels of smog in Delhi which have prompted warnings of a health "emergency" in the world's most polluted capital.

Recommended for you

Atmospheric rivers found to carry more wind than thought

February 22, 2017

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers with the California Institute of Technology and the University of California has found evidence that suggests atmospheric rivers carry wind speeds higher than has been thought. In their ...

Experiments call origin of Earth's iron into question

February 21, 2017

New research from The University of Texas at Austin reveals that the Earth's unique iron composition isn't linked to the formation of the planet's core, calling into question a prevailing theory about the events that shaped ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.