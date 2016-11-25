November 25, 2016

Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

India's top court ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi on Friday, after air quality reached crisis levels in the world's most polluted capital.

The order came weeks after the Supreme Court criticised the federal government for failing to do more to tackle pollution, which it described as a "".

"(The) Supreme Court directs suspension of licences for possessing, stocking and selling firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region til further orders," the court said.

It also ordered the Central Pollution Control Board, a government body, to study the harmful effects of materials used in firecrackers and report back within the next three months.

Air quality in Delhi plummeted earlier this month as millions of people set off heavily polluting firecrackers to celebrate the Diwali festival, exacerbating existing problems from the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states.

The concentration of PM2.5—the fine particles linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease—reached "hazardous" levels in the first 10 days of November.

Local authorities announced a series of emergency measures shutting schools and banning construction and the use of diesel generators in the city.

Schools have since reopened after levels improved, and some of the other measures have been rowed back.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi (2016, November 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-indian-court-firecracker-sales-smog-hit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Delhi shuts schools as smog sparks health 'emergency'
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)