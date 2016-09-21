September 21, 2016

How airlines are cutting their carbon footprint

The global aviation industry has pledged that by 2050, it will reduce its net carbon emissions to half its 2005 levels. Achieving this will require not only improved engine efficiency and aerodynamics, but also a turn to renewable jet fuel. The transition has begun, but biofuel makers need more funds and policy support to ramp up production, according to an article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society.

Melissae Fellet, a special correspondent for C&EN, notes that more than 2,500 commercial flights have already flown on fuels produced from oilseed crops and waste materials, including animal fats and cooking oil. But production levels are still low. In 2012, the aviation industry used 300 billion liters of jet fuel globally. Meanwhile, over the next three years, United Airlines, the first U.S. airline to use biofuel for regularly scheduled commercial flights, is set to buy just 57 million liters of renewable fuel.

One major bottleneck to a more rapid switch to biofuels is the limited supply. Only two companies worldwide currently produce renewable jet fuel on a commercial scale. But the tide is starting to turn. Three more factories expected to come online in the U.S. in the next two years, and all of the planned factories' fuels are already sold out.

More information: Now boarding: Commercial planes take flight with biobased jet fuel: cen.acs.org/articles/94/i37/bo … nes-take-flight.html

Citation: How airlines are cutting their carbon footprint (2016, September 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-airlines-carbon-footprint.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Jet fuel may be grown on iconic Aussie gum trees
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)