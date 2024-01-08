The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, (CHOP) was founded in 1855 and is the oldest children's hospital in the United States. CHOP is consistently rated as the best children's hospital in the U.S. CHOP has lead many breakthroughs in pediatric treatment and medical research. CHOP is served by Penn's School of Medicine. Currently, CHOP is pursuing numerous clinical trials and has embarked on a massive study of DNA and its relation to childhood disease and prevention. The Center for Applied Genomics is part of CHOP medical research.

Address 34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard Philadelphia, PA 19104-4399 Website http://www.chop.edu/consumer/index.jsp Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children's_Hospital_of_Philadelphia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

