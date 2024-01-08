The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, (CHOP) was founded in 1855 and is the oldest children's hospital in the United States. CHOP is consistently rated as the best children's hospital in the U.S. CHOP has lead many breakthroughs in pediatric treatment and medical research. CHOP is served by Penn's School of Medicine. Currently, CHOP is pursuing numerous clinical trials and has embarked on a massive study of DNA and its relation to childhood disease and prevention. The Center for Applied Genomics is part of CHOP medical research.

Address
34th Street and Civic Center Boulevard Philadelphia, PA 19104-4399
Website
http://www.chop.edu/consumer/index.jsp
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children's_Hospital_of_Philadelphia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Researchers improve fitness of cells used in cell transplants

A readily available, inexpensive, small molecule drug can improve the fitness of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) that are modified outside the body, potentially improving the success of procedures such as ...

Sep 27, 2023

A new tool for studying multiple characteristics of a single cell

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) developed new software that integrates a variety of information from a single cell, allowing researchers to see how ...

Dec 21, 2022

