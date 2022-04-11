April 11, 2022

Researchers reveal variations in Arctic amplification effect during past millennium

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

arctic
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The recent amplified warming in the Arctic during the last decades has received much attention. But how Arctic amplification (AA) has varied on longer time scales and what drives these variations remain unclear.  

Recently, a study has provided a new perspective on the AA effect during the past millennium based on the best available paleoclimate data and novel data assimilation methods.

The study was published in Nature Communications on April 6. It was conducted by researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research of CAS, the Lund University and the University of Gothenburg.

The researchers produced a new millennium-long temperature reconstruction over the Northern Hemisphere by combining with newly available paleoclimate proxy records from the Past Global Changes 2k Network (PAGES2k) consortium, resulting in physically consistent and spatiotemporally continuous temperature fields. 

Additionally, to quantify the variations in the strength of the AA, the researchers reconstructed a millennial AA index series, which revealed a significantly declining AA effect on the millennial time scale. 

The millennial AA index series revealed that AA exhibited strong variations over a broad range of time scales, which can be explained, to a large part, by the phase of the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation (AMO) and recent anthropogenic greenhouse gas forcing.  

This result highlights the importance of the AMO and enhanced in modulating AA, and suggests that there is predictability in AA on multi-decadal time scales.

The findings of this study may help fill the gaps in understanding the AA variation over the preindustrial era, improve the predictive ability of the Arctic and on the multi-decadal time scale, and distinguish the contributions of the natural variability of climate system and anthropogenic forcing to AA variation.

Explore further

Comprehensive picture of vegetation and climate on Tibetan Plateau during Quaternary ice ages
More information: Miao Fang et al, Arctic amplification modulated by Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation and greenhouse forcing on multidecadal to century scales, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-29523-x
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers reveal variations in Arctic amplification effect during past millennium (2022, April 11) retrieved 11 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-reveal-variations-arctic-amplification-effect.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Some ideas on interstellar space travel

1 hour ago

Distribution of Sum of Two Weird Random Variables...

1 hour ago

Generation Ship SFV Exodus: Revised Designs

1 hour ago

Can we determine the one way speed of light by combined measurements?

1 hour ago

Swimming pool in a rotating space station

1 hour ago

CDF measures W mass higher than predicted

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)