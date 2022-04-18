April 18, 2022

Review summarizes recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies

by Wiley

virus
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, infectious diseases are a serious threat worldwide, and new strategies are needed to combat them. In recent years, nanotechnology-based antiviral agents have generated promising results. A review in Small Structures summarizes the recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies, mainly including antiviral nanodrugs, drug nanocarriers, and nanovaccines.

Scientists note that nano-sized particles exist in nature and can be created from a variety of products. Nanomaterials can be useful for targeted delivery of antiviral treatments, leading to improved efficacy and reduced systemic toxicity. More studies are needed before they can be used in the clinical, however.

"We summarize various applications and action mechanisms of nanomaterials for antiviral use, and also discuss their advantages and shortcomings in antiviral therapy from the perspective of materials science," the authors wrote.

Explore further

Carbon-based nanomaterials show promising results against SARS-CoV-2 and 12 other viruses
More information: Xican Xu et al, New Advances in Nanomaterial‐Based Antiviral Strategies, Small Structures (2022). DOI: 10.1002/sstr.202200021
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Review summarizes recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies (2022, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-advances-nanomaterial-based-antiviral-strategies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Magnetic train in a circle

18 minutes ago

Write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equations

18 minutes ago

A variation on the Fresnel Spot experiment

20 minutes ago

E=MC^2

21 minutes ago

Jackson Sec 2.6 on "general solution" of charge near sphere confusing

30 minutes ago

What is this equation called and why is it regarded as beautiful?

31 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)