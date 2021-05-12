May 12, 2021

Who fought in the ancient Greek Battles of Himera? Chemical evidence provides answers

by Public Library of Science

Who fought in the ancient Greek Battles of Himera? Chemical evidence provides answers
Temple of Victory at Himera, Sicily, constructed by the defeated Carthaginians after the first Battle of Himera in 480 BCE. Credit: Katherine Reinberger

Geochemical evidence reveals that armies in the Battles of Himera were a mixture of locals and outsiders, according to a study published March 24, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Katherine Reinberger of the University of Georgia, US, and colleagues. These data contradict certain claims made in historical accounts by ancient Greek writers.

In 480 BCE, the ancient Greek city of Himera successfully fought off a Carthaginian army. In 409 BCE, Carthage attacked again, and Himera fell. Historians of the time, including Herodotus and Diodorus Siculus, write that Himera stood strong in the first battle thanks to the aid of Greek allies, while it went unaided in the second battle. However, given the limited and partisan perspective of those ancient historians, these accounts are liable to be incomplete and biased.

The authors of the present study tested these historical claims against . They sampled strontium and oxygen isotopes from of 62 soldiers who fought in the battles. The soldiers' tooth chemistry varied based on their region of origin.

The researchers found that only about one-third of Himera's soldiers from the first battle were local to the area, while around three-fourths were locals in the second battle, corroborating the written claims that Himera was more aided by outsiders the first time than in the second battle. However, the evidence also shows that, contrary to written accounts, many outsiders were not Greek allies, but were instead mercenaries hired from beyond Greek territories.

This study demonstrates the power of archaeological remains to test the claims of historical texts and reveals a potential bias in ancient writings. Ancient Greek historians might have intentionally downplayed the role of foreign mercenaries in the Battles of Himera in an attempt to maintain a more Greek-centric narrative and to avoid the subject, potentially distasteful to Greek society, of hired foreign mercenaries.

The authors add: "Here we were able to use isotopes to support ancient historians, while also challenging those sources by finding evidence of mercenaries and potentially foreign soldiers from very diverse geographic origins. This study is also important to future studies of migration in the Mediterranean by expanding the network of comparative isotopic values."

Explore further

Greek authorities say lost ancient city of Tenea located
More information: Reinberger KL, Reitsema LJ, Kyle B, Vassallo S, Kamenov G, Krigbaum J (2021) Isotopic evidence for geographic heterogeneity in Ancient Greek military forces. PLoS ONE 16(5): e0248803. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0248803
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Who fought in the ancient Greek Battles of Himera? Chemical evidence provides answers (2021, May 12) retrieved 12 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-fought-ancient-greek-himera-chemical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

18 hours ago

Frequently Made Errors in Climate Science - The Greenhouse Effect - Comments

May 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 06, 2021

Oxygen Extracted from Martian Atmosphere - a first!

May 05, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 04, 2021

Can an Antarctic ice sheet collapse cause a worldwide tsunami?

Apr 27, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments