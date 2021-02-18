February 18, 2021

Quantum computing: When ignorance is wanted

by University of Vienna

Quantum computing: When ignorance is wanted
Artistic image of a homomorphic-encrypted quantum computation using a photonic quantum computer. Credit: Equinox Graphics, Universität Wien

Quantum computers promise not only to outperform classical machines in certain important tasks, but also to maintain the privacy of data processing. The secure delegation of computations has been an increasingly important issue since the possibility of utilizing cloud computing and cloud networks. Of particular interest is the ability to exploit quantum technology that allows for unconditional security, meaning that no assumptions about the computational power of a potential adversary need to be made.

Different quantum protocols have been proposed, all of which make trade-offs between computational performance, security, and resources. Classical protocols, for example, are either limited to trivial computations or are restricted in their security. In contrast, homomorphic quantum encryption is one of the most promising schemes for secure delegated . Here, the client's data is encrypted in such a way that the server can process it even though he cannot decrypt it. Moreover, opposed to other protocols, the client and server do not need to communicate during the computation which dramatically boosts the protocol's performance and practicality.

In an led by Prof. Philip Walther from the University of Vienna scientists from Austria, Singapore and Italy teamed up to implement a new quantum computation protocol where the client has the option of encrypting his input data so that the computer cannot learn anything about them, yet can still perform the calculation. After the computation, the client can then decrypt the output data again to read out the result of the calculation. For the , the team used quantum light, which consists of individual photons, to implement this so-called homomorphic quantum encryption in a 'quantum walk' process. Quantum walks are interesting special-purpose examples of quantum computation because they are hard for classical computers, whereas being feasible for single photons.

By combining an integrated photonic platform built at the Polytechnic University of Milan, together with a novel theoretical proposal developed at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, scientist from the University of Vienna demonstrated the security of the encrypted data and investigated the behavior increasing the complexity of the computations.

The team was able to show that the security of the encrypted data improves the larger the dimension of the quantum walk calculation becomes. Furthermore, recent theoretical work indicates that future experiments taking advantage of various photonic degrees of freedom would also contribute to an improvement in data security; one can anticipate further optimizations in the future. "Our results indicate that the level of improves even further, when increasing the number of photons that carry the data," says Philip Walther and concludes "this is exciting and we anticipate further developments of secure quantum computing in the future."

The study is published in npj Quantum Information.

Explore further

Blind quantum computing for everyone
More information: Jonas Zeuner et al, Experimental quantum homomorphic encryption, npj Quantum Information (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41534-020-00340-8
Provided by University of Vienna
Citation: Quantum computing: When ignorance is wanted (2021, February 18) retrieved 18 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-quantum.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Achieving the speed of light at the end of a whip

4 hours ago

Creating artificial gravity

20 hours ago

How to Use Duality in Computational Electromagnetic Problems

Feb 14, 2021

MCNPX , problem of detecting the photons in lattices

Feb 14, 2021

Could Archimedes' problem have been solved a little differently?

Feb 11, 2021

Fire protection -- Water in a cylinder pressurized with Nitrogen

Feb 09, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments